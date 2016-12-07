DUBAI Dec 7 Saudi Arabia's third biggest telecommunications operator Zain Saudi said on Wednesday that its chief executive Hassan Kabbani had resigned, and that the company had appointed Peter Kaliaropoulos as his successor.

Kabbani's resignation was due to personal reasons, Zain Saudi said in a bourse statement; his departure is effective on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)