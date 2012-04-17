* Q1 loss 420 mln riyals vs loss of 532 mln riyals yr-ago
* Q1 revenue 1.52 bln riyals, up from 1.48 bln riyals in Q1
2011
* Liabilities now exceed assets, company says
* Shares rise 8.3 pct on Saudi bourse
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 17 - Indebted telecoms operator Zain Saudi
on Monday said it was finalising the refinancing of a
$2.6 billion facility due in July after it posted another
quarterly loss.
This facility will be replaced by another with a five-year
term as the operator, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain,
looks to bolster its balance sheet, with current liabilities now
worth more than its assets, according to a statement to the
Saudi bourse.
The firm is still seeking its first quarterly profit nearly
four years since launching services and its accumulated losses
now total about 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion) after it
announced a first-quarter loss of 420 million riyals. This
compared with a loss of 532 million riyals in the year-earlier
period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi
would make a quarterly loss of 410 million riyals.
Zain Saudi's total losses now equate to about 72 percent of
its capital, while Saudi bourse rules say listed firms must
reduce their capital if losses exceed 75 percent.
Zain Saudi has proposed cutting its share capital by about
66 percent, according to its fourth-quarter earnings statement,
after which it plans to issue 6 billion riyals of new shares.
"Current liabilities exceed current assets and (Zain Saudi)
has accumulated (a) deficit," the firm said. "The company
believes it will be successful in meeting its obligations in the
normal course of operations and its efforts in securing the
necessary funding which is conditional to the company's capital
restructuring."
Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) and Kingdom
Holding scrapped a $950 million joint bid for Zain's
25 percent stake in Zain Saudi in September, leaving the parent
company little choice but to increase its financial support to
its affiliate.
"That liabilities exceed assets doesn't mean much because
the rights issue is expected to get regulatory approval soon and
Zain is underwriting this, which could mean its holding will
increase significantly," said a regional telecoms analyst who
declined to be identified.
"If I was a Zain Saudi shareholder I would be happy to see
more commitment from Zain, which should mean the rights issue is
completed within the next couple of months."
Zain Saudi's shares were up 8.3 percent at 0940 GMT on the
Saudi bourse. As lowest-priced stock on the bourse, the firm's
shares are a favourite of day traders and so are among the most
volatile.
COST CUTTING
Zain Saudi said its quarterly loss narrowed because
operating expenses fell by 70 million riyals as it cut back on
advertising. Financing costs also decreased by about 70 million
riyals, although depreciation and amortisation costs rose by 47
million riyals.
First-quarter revenue was 1.52 billion riyals, up from 1.48
billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2011, but down
from 1.72 billion riyals in the fourth-quarter of last year,
which included the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca that brought
millions of visitors to Saudi Arabia.
"Zain Saudi is targeting turning profitable on a net basis
in 2014, but this looks unrealistic given the amount of
amortisation on its books," said the analyst, adding 2015 was
more feasible.
The company appointed Fraser Curley as chief executive in
March, its third CEO in six months.
That month, Zain's deputy also chairman said it would
guarantee any new issues made by Zain Saudi.
($1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals)
