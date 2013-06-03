(Adds chairman's comments, loan refinancing plan, closing share
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, June 3 - Indebted telecom operator Zain Saudi
has received government approval to defer payment of
licence-related fees that could total around $1.49 billion over
seven years, sending its shares on Monday to an eight-month
high.
The rescheduled payment will be treated as a commercial
loan, with the first payment due in 2021, the company said.
Shares in Zain Saudi rose 9.7 percent to 9.65 riyals, their
highest close since October 2012.
The firm, which had a 15 percent share of Saudi's mobile
subscribers as of the end of 2012, reached an agreement with
Saudi's Ministry of Finance to reschedule annual fees of 800
million riyals ($213.3 million) for the coming seven years, the
company said in a bourse statement late on Sunday.
The government takes 16 percent of Zain Saudi's gross
revenue in fees, minus call interconnection costs, company
chairman Fahd Bin Ibrahim al-Dughaither said in an interview
with Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya on Monday.
He said the 800 million riyals was calculated as an average
of what the company is estimated to be earning at present and
the expected increase in revenues over the deferment period.
Zain Saudi will use the money to pay down debt and
developing the company's operations, Dughaither said.
It has $3 billion of loans maturing this month, including a
$2.4 billion Islamic facility.
He said that Zain was finalising a deal with lenders to
renew the Islamic loan for five years on the company's own
terms.
The firm, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain, has
yet to make a quarterly net profit since launching operations in
2008.
Zain Saudi paid $6.1 billion for Saudi Arabia's third mobile
network licence, but has struggled to compete with Saudi Telecom
Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).
(Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by Sami Aboudi)