* Facility now due on May 1
* A $2.4 bln Islamic loan also due on April 30
* Telco made a widening loss in 2012 as revenue fell
(Adds details, context)
DUBAI, April 3 Telecom operator Zain Saudi
has extended the maturity of a $600 million facility
until May 1, according to a statement on Saudi Arabia's bourse,
the latest debt roll over by the loss-making firm.
This was due to be repaid on April 3, but Zain Saudi - an
affiliate of Kuwait's Zain - has extended the junior
debt with the agreement of a lending syndicate led by Arab
National Bank, and now has about $3 billion in loans
maturing within the next four weeks.
The operator, which has yet to make a quarterly profit since
launching services in 2008, last week extended a $2.4 billion
Islamic loan to April 30.
This murabaha facility - a sharia-compliant cost-plus-profit
arrangement - was originally due in July 2011, but has been put
back multiple times.
Zain Saudi has said these extensions were to finalise the
terms of a new financing deal to replace the murabaha and it
gave a similar explanation for extending the junior debt, which
is subordinate to the Islamic facility.
Zain Saudi had liabilities of 19.5 billion riyals ($5.2
billion) at 2012-end and it has struggled to compete against
better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and
Mobily, an affiliate of United Arab Emirates'
Etisalat, which between them claim nearly 85 percent of the
kingdom's mobile subscribers.
Zain Saudi made an annual loss of 932 million riyals in
2012, compared with a loss of 811 million riyals a year earlier
and its revenue also fell 4.4 percent over the same period.
Zain upped its stake in Zain Saudi to 37 percent from 25
percent as part of its affiliate's capital restructuring in
June, oversubscribing to a rights issue following a tepid
response from other shareholders.
Zain Saudi's shares ended 0.6 percent higher on the Saudi
bourse, 8 percent above November's record low.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith, Editing by Louise Heavens)