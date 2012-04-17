DUBAI, April 17 Zain Saudi said its
first quarter loss narrowed by 21 percent from a year earlier
due to lower operating costs, in line with analyst expectations.
An affiliate of Kuwait's Zain, Zain Saudi posted a
loss of 420 million riyals ($112 million) in the three months to
March 31, compared with a loss of 532 million riyals in the
year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Zain
Saudi would post a quarterly loss of 410 million riyals.
Total profit was 702 million riyals, down from 716 million
riyals in the corresponding period of 2011 while the operational
loss for the first quarter was 191 million riyals, down from 233
million riyals, the statement said.
"The main reasons behind the narrowing of losses for the
first quarter is the decline in operational costs by 7 million
riyals," it said.
Zain Saudi, which has yet to be profitable four years after
launching, appointed Fraser Curley as chief executive in March,
its third CEO in six months.
That month, Zain's deputy chairman said it would guarantee
any new issues made by Zain Saudi, which has a $2.5 billion
Islamic syndicated loan due later this year.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Reed Stevenson)