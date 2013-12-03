McDonald's U.S. appoints three to senior roles
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.
DUBAI Dec 3 Kuwaiti telecoms company Zain said on Tuesday it would not enter negotiations to buy Sudanese fixed-line operator Canar.
Zain's statement follows a Reuters report on Monday in which a source close to the matter said United Arab Emirates' Etisalat could resurrect talks to sell its Sudanese subsidiary Canar to Zain.
Etisalat broke off talks earlier this year, but both it and Zain were still keen on a deal, the source had said.
On Tuesday, Zain said in an emailed statement: "Zain has no intention to enter into negotiations with Etisalat's telecom arm in Sudan."
Zain Sudan is the African country's No.1 mobile company, while Canar - 89 percent owned by Etisalat - is the top fixed-line operator. (Reporting by Matt Smith,; editing by William Maclean and Tom Pfeiffer)
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 05 (Fitch) Aggressive bidding in Singapore's April 2017 spectrum auction is a clear indication of rising telecom competition, says Fitch Ratings. The proliferation of data services, thanks to rising smartphone penetration and over-the-top applications, drives the need for more spectrum and network capacity, at a huge cost for telecom operators. The Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA) general