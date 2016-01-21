DUBAI Jan 21 Telecom operator Zain Saudi
reported a narrowing fourth-quarter loss in a bourse
filing on Thursday having never made a quarterly profit since
launching services in 2008
Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain,
made a net loss of 291 million riyals in the three months to
Dec. 31. This compares with a net loss of 306 million riyals in
the prior-year period.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Zain Saudi would
make a quarterly net loss of 247 million riyals and 232.7
million riyals respectively.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold and Angus McDowall; Editing by Katie
Paul)