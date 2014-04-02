BRIEF-Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance CEO resigns
April 20 Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance:
DUBAI, April 2 Kuwait's Zain has secured a $250 million four-year Islamic loan from a syndicate of three Gulf banks, the telecommunications operator said on Wednesday.
Zain, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, has signed the Murabaha sharia-compliant cost-plus-profit facility with lead lender Boubyan Bank , plus Kuwait International Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank.
Zain will use the money to meet its "operational and expansion financing needs", it said in a statement. (Reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
April 20 Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance:
* Board proposes capital increase to 200 million riyals from 100 million riyals through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )