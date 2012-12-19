BRIEF-Isign Media announces a warrant extension
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Dec 19 Zain Saudi Arabia : * Zain Saudi says extend maturity of 9 billion riyals Islamic loan to
January 30 - statement * Zain Saudi says maturity date may be further extended upon consent
of lenders
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CWA reaches tentative agreement with AT&T West and DIRECTV West covering 17,000 workers