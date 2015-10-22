DUBAI Oct 22 Zain Saudi, the kingdom's third-biggest telecommunications operator, has appointed Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer as chairman.

The prince will replace Farhan bin Naif al-Jarbaa, who submitted his resignation on Oct. 11, a statement to Riyadh's bourse said.

Zain Saudi, part-owned by Kuwait's Zain, reported a narrowing third-quarter loss on Wednesday as it increased its subscriber base and margins improved.

Bader bin Nasser al-Kharafi, a member of Kuwait's Kharafi family which is a major shareholder in Zain, has been appointed Zain Saudi's vice-chairman, the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Holmes)