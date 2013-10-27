RIYADH Oct 27 Zain Saudi, Saudi
Arabia's third-largest telecoms operator, reported a narrowing
loss for the third quarter on Sunday, missing analysts'
forecasts, as its customer base rose by nearly a quarter.
It said in a bourse statement it made a net loss of 421
million riyals ($112 million) in the three months to Sept. 30,
compared with a net loss of 493 million riyals a year ago. Five
analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast Zain Saudi
would make a quarterly loss of 339 million riyals.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Jane Baird)