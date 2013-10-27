(Adds details, background)
RIYADH Oct 27 Zain Saudi, Saudi
Arabia's third-largest telecoms operator, reported a narrowing
loss for the third quarter on Sunday, missing analysts'
forecasts, as its customer base rose by nearly a quarter.
It said in a bourse statement it made a net loss of 421
million riyals ($112 million) in the three months to Sept. 30,
compared with a net loss of 493 million riyals a year ago.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast Zain
Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 339 million riyals.
The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since
launching operations in 2008, but has taken significant steps to
ease its debt burden this year, in July extending a $2.3 billion
Islamic loan facility at a lower profit rate.
It also agreed a deal with the government in June that would
allow it to defer payment of licence-related fees, which could
total around $1.49 billion over seven years, and appointed
industry veteran Hassan Kabbani as chief executive in September.
Quarterly revenue rose by 7 percent to 1.57 billion riyals
from 1.53 billion riyals a year ago. The company attributed its
better performance to the 24 percent growth of its customer base
and a 37 percent jump in data traffic.
Zain Saudi added in its statement that it had reduced its
operating expenses by 22 percent compared to a year ago.
