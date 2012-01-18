BRIEF-Global Digital Creations Holdings appoints Xu Liang as executive director and chairman
* Xu Liang has been appointed as company's executive director and chairman of board
DUBAI Jan 18 Zain Saudi Arabia reported a 461 million-riyal ($122.9 million) net loss for the fourth quarter of 2011, down from 521 million riyals a year earlier, the telecoms operator said in a bourse statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
