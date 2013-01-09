Jan 9 Zais Financial Corp, a REIT that invests
in residential mortgage assets, filed with regulators to raise
up to $140 million in an initial public offering of its shares.
The company is managed by Zais Reit Management, a unit of
Zais Group, a privately held investment adviser with about $5.5
billion of assets under management as of Sept. 30.
Red Bank, New Jersey-based Zais Financial did not reveal the
number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price.
The company held a diversified portfolio of Residential
Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) assets with an estimated fair
market value of $163.4 million, as of Sept. 30.
Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup, Barclays Capital and
Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the offering, the
REIT said in a preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. ()
Zais Financial plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "ZFC."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.