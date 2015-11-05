* Accused of making customers think they have to buy fast
* Zalando surprised by case, says it already changed site
* Zalando shares down 2.2 pct
FRANKFURT, Nov 5 A German private-sector
competition watchdog has filed for an injunction against online
fashion retailer Zalando, it said on Thursday,
accusing the group of false advertising.
The Centre for Protection against Unfair Competition said in
a statement that Zalando had in its online shop misrepresented
how many pieces of certain items of clothing were still
available, creating the impression that customers needed to act
fast to buy them.
It said it filed the suit with a regional court in Berlin.
Zalando shares were down 2.2 percent, compared with a flat
German mid-cap index.
Zalando said in a statement that it had already reacted
after the watchdog raised concerns a few months ago, changing
wording on its website.
"We are very surprised that the next step is the filing of
an injunction," it said.
Zalando said the site was accurate when it said there were
only one or two items available of a particular garment.
However, when it said "three items available", more than three
could be in its warehouse, so it has changed the wording to be
more precise to either "three items available " or "more than
three".
Most German trade corporations are members of the Centre for
Protection against Unfair Competition, a self-regulatory body,
which regularly initiates legal action against groups which
infringe laws concerning unfair competition.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by
Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze)