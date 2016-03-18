BERLIN, March 18 Europe's largest dedicated
online fashion retailer Zalando is testing a project
to deliver stock directly from a retailer's store so the buyer
can receive it the same day, it said on Friday.
It is one of several new services the German company is
exploring to keep ahead of rivals such as Amazon, which
is looking to expand in the fashion market, and British online
fashion retailer ASOS.
Other initiatives include a pilot project with German
delivery start-up Liefery in Cologne and Berlin for same-day
delivery, and making it easier to return unwanted products.
Delivering items ordered online directly from a retailer's
store, rather than from one of Zalando's warehouses, would
rapidly speed up dispatch times and increase the availability of
stock.
Christoph Lange, vice president of Brand Solutions, said at
an event at Zalando's Berlin headquarters on Friday that the
company had launched a pilot project to deliver directly from
fashion store Bodycheck in the city's Alexa shopping mall to
customers the same day.
Using retailers' own stocks could help reduce logistics
costs in the long term. However, Jan Wilmking, a senior vice
president at Zalando, said the concept was still in the early
stages since European retailers have very fragmented stock
systems at present.
Zalando hopes to eventually take 5 percent of the fragmented
European fashion market, compared with about 1 percent now. It
is investing in new technologies to help brands build their own
flagship stores on its site and analyse customer data to make
purchasing recommendations.
This year the German company plans to increase its total
capital expenditure to 200 million euros ($226 mln), from 70
million last year.
It is also running a pilot project in Amsterdam whereby
customers can simply click on their mobile phone to notify
Zalando that they want to return a product.
Other applications being explored include the possibility to
sell via a 'buy' button on social media apps, said Wilmking.
The company is also looking to facilitate purchasing by
using smartphones to make payments or using Touch ID, Apple's
biometric fingerprint authentication technology, executives
said.
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Susan Fenton)