STOCKHOLM Jan 22 Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, saw a sharp slowing in the growth of unique visitors to its website in December, data showed on Wednesday, with growth weakening for the third month in a row.

Shares in Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, which has a 37 percent stake in the German company, have come under pressure this week after figures were published in local media pointing to softer traffic data for October and November.

Data from U.S. Internet analytics firm comScore showed the number of unique visits to the retailer growing 26.4 percent in December, a key month for retailers, from the same 2013 month.

That was down sharply from just below 40 percent in both October and November and from 53 percent growth in September.

The Berlin-based retailer has been viewed as a prime candidate for a listing this year and competes with Britain's ASOS.

Kinnevik's share price, up almost 80 percent from a year ago, is down 9.4 percent since Monday. The shares came under further pressure on Wednesday after Chief Executive Mia Brunell announced she was stepping down to pursue other challenges.