STOCKHOLM Feb 25 Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, saw growth in unique visitors to its website slow again in January after a weakening trend in the fourth quarter, data released on Monday showed.

Data from U.S. Internet analytics firm comScore showed the number of unique visits to the retailer growing 17 percent in January, compared with the same month in 2013.

Visitor growth at Zalando has been slowing sharply in recent months. Year-on year growth in December was slightly above 26 percent, down from just below 40 percent in both October and November, and from growth of 53 percent in September.

Shares in Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, which has a 36 percent stake in the German company, have come under pressure this year on weakening sales growth late last year and continued large losses at Zalando.

Kinnevik shares are down 15 percent so far this year, compared to a 4 percent rise in the OMXS All Share index .