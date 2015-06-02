BERLIN, June 2 The fact that Europe's top online
fashion retailer Zalando looks poised to enter
Germany's mid-cap index is a sign of how far the company
has come, managing board member Rubin Ritter told the firm's
first annual general meeting.
Ritter said it underscored what the firm had achieved since
the start-up launched in Berlin in 2008, listing on the
Frankfurt stock exchange last October.
Deutsche Boerse is due to announce on Wednesday the results
of a regular review of index composition.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)