FRANKFURT Dec 3 German online retail group
Zalando will be added to small-caps index SDAX
, about two months after its stock market debut, stock
exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday.
Berlin-based Zalando, in which Sweden's Kinnevik
is the biggest investor, will replace heating and ventilation
company Centrotec Sustainable AG on the SDAX, the
stock exchange operator said.
The index change will become effective on Dec. 22. The next
regular index review will be held on March 4, 2015.
Shares in Zalando have lost some ground since their listing
on the Frankfurt debut in October but a majority of analysts
still see potential for the stock to rise and recommend that
investors buy the stock.
Analysts also expect it to move from the SDAX to the mid-cap
MDAX index in Deutsche Boerse's next review in three
months.
Some had speculated that it would replace Sky Deutschland
on the MDAX this month already, after the
pay-TV operator was bought by Sky Plc, but Deutsche
Boerse unexpectedly selected forklift truck maker Jungheinrich
for inclusion in the index instead.
The composition of the DAX index of Germany's 30 biggest
companies, the midcap index MDAX and the technology
index TecDAX will remain unchanged.
