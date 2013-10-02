* Ontario Teachers' takes 2 percent stake
* Dane Anders Holch Povslen maintains 10 pct stake
* Zalando managing director says IPO not on cards for now
FRANKFURT, Oct 2 The Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan (OTPP) has bought a 2 percent stake in Europe's biggest
online fashion retailer Zalando, continuing a push into
e-commerce investment for the fund.
Berlin-based Zalando, which has brought on board several new
investors over the last year as it seeks to fund expansion, said
on Wednesday OTPP took the stake as part of a 4 percent capital
increase at the group.
Danish fashion magnate Anders Holch Povslen, who bought a 10
percent stake in Zalando in August, also took part in
Wednesday's capital increase to keep his share at 10 percent
Zalando managing director Rubin Ritter declined to give the
amount paid by OTPP for the 2 percent stake.
He told Reuters the new investor would not change Zalando's
strategy, but that the fresh funds from OTPP would allow it to
work on expanding its market share and reaching break-even.
Zalando last year made a loss before earnings and tax of
around 80 million euros ($108 million) on sales of 1.15 billion.
"It does bring a new dimension though. As a large fund, OTPP
is a new kind of investor for Zalando," Ritter said, adding that
the fund had experience in the retail sector.
OTPP is invested in other retailers like Helly Hansen and
Michael Kors and recently took a stake in Chinese online
shopping mall 360Buy.
Online retail sales in Europe are seen doubling by 2018 to
323 billion euros with Germany, Britain and France remaining by
far the biggest markets, according to market research firm
Mintel.
Zalando's other investors include Swedish investment firm
Kinnevik, which owned a 37 percent stake before Wednesday's
news, early investors European Founders Fund, retail group
Tengelmann and German venture capital firm Holtzbrinck.
The capital increase means the stakes of the other investors
have been "slightly diluted", Ritter said, without giving
further details.
There has been speculation that Zalando will look to float
on the stock market soon, but Ritter said this was more of an
option further down the line.
"In the medium term, it could be a very attractive option
for us and as a company we have to make sure that we are ready
for the stock market, but this stance has not changed as a
result of OTPP coming on board."
He said Zalando was working to reach profitability in the 14
countries where it is currently active, rather than expand in
new markets.