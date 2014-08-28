BERLIN Aug 28 Zalando, Europe's biggest online
fashion retailer, reported first-half sales rose 29.5 percent
and it made its first-ever profit, laying the groundwork for an
expected imminent initial public offering.
Zalando, which competes with Britain's ASOS Plc,
said first-half sales came in at 1.047 billion euros ($1.38
billion), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) swung to
12 million euros compared with an operating loss a year ago of
72 million.
Zalando, which is holding its first media presentation later
on Thursday, is set to announce plans in the first half of
September to list a stake of around 15 percent that could value
the company at some 6 billion euros, sources have told Reuters.
Rubin Ritter, a member of Zalando's management board,
declined to comment on the listing plans on Thursday.
The Berlin-based company, which began selling shoes in 2008,
now ships 1,500 brands to customers in 15 countries, gaining
widespread visibility for its "scream for joy" ads showing
delighted customers tearing open Zalando packages.
($1 = 0.7569 euro)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)