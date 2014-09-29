BRIEF-Nuts says business alliance with SINA Japan Synthesis Network Group
* Says it formed a business alliance with SINA Japan Synthesis Network Group Co., Ltd. and three group companies of SINA on April 24
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is set to price its shares at 21.50 euros ($27.28) per share for its initial public offering (IPO), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The Berlin-based company has said that it aims to raise between 507 million euros and 633 million euros from the IPO, including potential over-allotment shares, valuing the company at up to 5.6 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7879 euro) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze, Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Says Q1 net profit up 25.2 percent y/y at 6.1 billion yuan ($886.05 million)