BRIEF-Weibo announces receipt of a SAPPRFT notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
BERLIN, June 16 Zalando wants to double in size by 2020, it's co-chief executive said on Friday, as Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced new partnerships with Nike, H&M Weekday brand and the Bestseller group.
"The target is to double the company again by 2020," Rubin Ritter told a media event.
A spokeswoman said Zalando aimed to double from the 3.6 billion euros ($4.02 billion) in sales reached in 2016.
Zalando executives also announced new deals to integrate more of Nike's stock on its website, as well as to add the Weekday brand from H&M and to provide logistic services for Bestseller, which has brands including Vero Moda.
($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.