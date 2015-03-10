* Backers including Samwer brothers sell 7.3 pct of company
* Transaction worth about 460 mln eur -source
* Kinnevik not selling in the placement
(Adds details on sellers, lock-up, source on value of stake)
FRANKFURT, March 10 A group of early backers of
German online fashion retailer Zalando is selling 7.3
percent of shares in the company in a placement, joint
bookrunner Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.
Global Founders, Holtzbrinck Ventures, AI European Holdings
and Rocket Internet will place up to 17.9 million shares in an
accelerated bookbuilding, Morgan Stanley said.
Global Founders is the investment vehicle of founder
brothers Marc, Oliver and Alexander Samwer, through which they
also hold 38 percent of Rocket Internet, run by Oliver
Samwer.
AI European Holdings is part of Ukrainian-American
billionaire Len Blavatnik's conglomerate Access Industries.
Two sources familiar with the transaction said the shares
being sold were worth roughly 460 million euros ($493 million).
Morgan Stanley said it and the other joint bookrunners,
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, had partially
waived a lock-up agreed by the sellers in connection with
Zalando's initial public offering.
Other pre-IPO shareholders and option holders not
participating in the sale would also automatically be released
from their lock-up obligation agreed at the IPO on a pro-rata
basis for a total of 23.7 million shares, Morgan Stanley said.
Biggest shareholder Kinnevik, Bestseller Handels and
founder-managers Robert Gentz and David Schneider are not
selling in the placement.
They agreed to extend their lock-up commitments until June
28 for a total of 64 percent of the company.
($1 = 0.9337 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Kirsti Knolle and Susan Thomas)