* Backers including Samwer brothers sell 7.3 pct of company
* Sold at 23.75 euros per share
* Kinnevik not selling in the placement
(Adds price)
FRANKFURT, March 11 A group of early backers of
German online fashion retailer Zalando sold 7.3
percent of shares in the company in a placement, joint
bookrunner Morgan Stanley said.
Global Founders, Holtzbrinck Ventures, AI European Holdings
and Rocket Internet placed 17.9 million shares in an accelerated
bookbuilding at 23.75 euros per share, Morgan Stanley said, for
a total of 425 million euros ($454 million).
At its 5.3 billion-euro October initial public offering,
shares in Zalando were listed at 21.50 euros per share.
Global Founders is the investment vehicle of founder
brothers Marc, Oliver and Alexander Samwer, through which they
also hold 38 percent of Rocket Internet, the company
run by Oliver Samwer.
AI European Holdings is part of Ukrainian-American
billionaire Len Blavatnik's conglomerate Access Industries.
Morgan Stanley said it and the other joint bookrunners,
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, had partially
waived a lock-up agreed by the sellers in connection with
Zalando's initial public offering.
Other pre-IPO shareholders and option holders not
participating in the sale would also automatically be released
from their lock-up obligation agreed at the IPO on a pro-rata
basis for a total of 23.7 million shares, Morgan Stanley said.
Biggest shareholder Kinnevik, Bestseller Handels
and founder-managers Robert Gentz and David Schneider are not
selling in the placement.
They agreed to extend their lock-up commitments until June
28 for a total of 64 percent of the company.
($1 = 0.9355 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Susan Thomas and David Clarke)