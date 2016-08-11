Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
BERLIN Aug 11 Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, confirmed the strong quarterly results it reported last month, with a big jump in profitability driven by its core business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Zalando said second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) almost tripled to 80.9 million euros ($90.3 million) on revenue up 25 percent to 916 million euros, compared to analyst consensus for 78 million and 918 million respectively.
Zalando last month raised its guidance for the full year adjusted EBIT margin to 4.0-5.5 percent from 3.0 to 4.5 percent and reiterated a forecast for full-year sales to grow at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range.
($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.