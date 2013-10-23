* Growth slows as Zalando did not expand into new markets
* Online fashion market to grow 14 pct this year - Mintel
BERLIN Oct 23 Europe's biggest online fashion
retailer Zalando saw its growth rate slow in the second quarter
due to the late arrival of the summer, with sales up 70 percent
to 437 million euros ($602 million) compared to 74 percent in
the first three months.
Berlin-based Zalando, which celebrated its fifth birthday
last month with a fashion campaign fronted by Israeli supermodel
Bar Rafaeli and which is now active in 14 markets, said sales
for the first half rose 72 percent to 809 million euros.
"The summer season was not easy. Discounts were high as
summer came late," Zalando managing director Rubin Ritter told
Reuters. "As we have not expanded into new markets recently, the
relative growth rate will naturally decrease."
Zalando has been extending its lead over British rival ASOS
, doubling net sales to 1.2 billion euros last year
although it made a loss before earnings and tax of around 80
million.
Online sales of clothes and shoes have exploded in recent
years to become the most popular e-commerce category in most of
Europe, with market research firm Mintel predicting the market
will grow to about 38 billion euros in 2013 from 33.2 billion in
2012.