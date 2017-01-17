BERLIN Jan 17 Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, announced a plan to open a new distribution hub in Sweden later this year to speed up delivery to the Nordics as it reported slower sales growth than expected in the fourth quarter.

Zalando said Tuesday fourth-quarter sales rose 25-26 percent to 1.086 billion-1.094 billion euros ($1.16-1.17 billion), a recovery from the 17 percent growth rate in the third quarter, but shy of analysts' forecasts for 1.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates.

It said it expects to achieve adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 81-104 million euros in the quarter as final audited figures are not yet available.

Berlin-based Zalando, which operates from four giant logistics centres in Germany and one satellite hub near Milan, is in the procees of building new warehouses in France and Poland, both due to open later this year.

It said the new Nordics hub, which it hopes to be up and running by the end of the year, should cut standard delivery times in Sweden to 1-2 days from a current 2-5 days. ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ludwig Burger)