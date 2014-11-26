BERLIN Nov 26 Europe's largest online fashion
retailer Zalando, whose shares have sagged since
listing last month, said it was on track to make its first
full-year profit after reporting sales growth slowed slightly in
the third quarter.
Zalando said sales rose 24 percent to 501 million
euros($624.80 million) in the last three months, when many
fashion companies were hit by unseasonably mild weather, down
from 25 percent in the second quarter.
Zalando said in a statement it was on track to record
slightly positive group earnings before interest and taxation
for the full year, more upbeat than its previous outlook.
Zalando's shares, which listed in Frankfurt last month, have
sagged below their issue price of 21.50 euros, but recovered
somewhat this week after the company announced a deal with Gap
Inc to sell its core brand from next May. They were
indicated up 3.3 percent at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.
Zalando, which began selling shoes in 2008, now ships 1,500
brands to customers in 15 countries, gaining widespread
visibility with its "scream for joy" slogan and ads showing
delighted customers tearing open Zalando packages.
