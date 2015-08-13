FRANKFURT Aug 13 Zalando, Europe's
largest dedicated online fashion retailer, lifted its full-year
revenue forecast after sales growth accelerated further in the
first half.
The Berlin-based company now expects revenue to grow 28-31
percent in 2015, after previous guidance for a 20-25 percent
increase.
It affirmed its full-year target for an adjusted operating
margin of 4.5 percent.
Zalando reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) of 30.2 million euros ($33.66 million) in the April-June
period, down from 35.1 million euros last year.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)