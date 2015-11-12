BERLIN Nov 12 Europe's biggest dedicated online
fashion retailer Zalando saw quarterly sales growth
accelerate and said it was aiming to reach almost 3 billion
euros ($3.2 billion) for the full-year after it launched new
brands and speeded up delivery.
Zalando said third-quarter revenue rose 42.2 percent to
713.1 million euros, although it slipped to an adjusted loss
before interest and taxation of 23.5 million euros from an
operating profit of 3.8 million a year ago.
Last month, Zalando cut its 2015 profit margin target,
citing increased spending on developing its business, knocking
its shares - which floated in Frankfurt last year.
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)