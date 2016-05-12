BERLIN May 12 Zalando, Europe's
biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, said on Thursday it
had bought e-commerce software company Tradebyte as it reported
first-quarter revenues and profit that missed analyst
expectations.
Zalando, which last month announced preliminary figures,
said first-quarter sales rose 24 percent to 796 million euros
($909 million), versus consensus for 807 million euros.
Adjusted earnings before tax came in at 20 million euros,
below a Thomson Reuters Smart Estimate of 23.3 million.
The Berlin-based firm reiterated full-year guidance for
revenue growth at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range and
an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0 to 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)