BERLIN Nov 10 Zalando, Europe's
biggest online-only fashion retailer, reported higher profit in
the third quarter even as sales growth slowed as shoppers
delayed purchases of winter gear due to unusually warm weather.
Zalando said third-quarter sales rose 17.1 percent to 835
million euros ($913.07 million), compared with average analyst
forecasts for 837 million and down from 25 percent the previous
quarter. It reiterated it expects sales growth for 2016 to come
in at the upper end of a 20-25 percent range.
Zalando reported a margin on adjusted earnings before
interest and taxation (EBIT) of 2.3 percent and confirmed a new
forecast it gave last month for a 2016 adjusted EBIT margin of
5.0 to 6.0 percent.
