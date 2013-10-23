* Q2 sales up 70 percent to 437 million euros
* Compares with 74 percent growth in first three months
* Growth slows as Zalando did not expand into new markets
* No concrete plans for IPO now
* Set to overtake Amazon in Europe for clothes and shoes
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Oct 23 Zalando, Europe's biggest online
fashion retailer, saw its growth rate slow in the second quarter
due to the late arrival of the summer, with sales up 70 percent
to 437 million euros ($602 million) against 74 percent in the
first three months.
Berlin-based Zalando, which celebrated its fifth birthday
last month with a fashion campaign fronted by Israeli supermodel
Bar Rafaeli, said sales for the first half rose 72 percent to
809 million euros.
"The summer season was not easy. Discounts were high as
summer came late," Managing Director Rubin Ritter told Reuters.
"As we have not expanded into new markets recently, the relative
growth rate will naturally decrease."
Zalando, which offers 1,500 brands, has been extending its
lead over British rival ASOS, which focuses on young
fashion, doubling net sales to 1.2 billion euros last year,
although it made a pretax loss of around 80 million.
ASOS said on Wednesday it plans to step up investment to
support its rapid sales growth as it met forecasts with a 23
percent rise in full-year profit.
Online sales of clothes and shoes have exploded in recent
years to become the most popular e-commerce category in most of
Europe, with market research firm Mintel predicting the market
will grow 14 percent in 2013 to about 38 billion euros.
The world's two biggest fashion retailers, Zara-owner
Inditex and Hennes & Mauritz, have been
relatively slow to embrace e-commerce, but are now expanding
fast, with Zara recently launching in Russia and H&M in the
United States.
FUTURE OPTION
Zalando, whose biggest investor is Swedish investment firm
Kinnevik, is seen as a prime candidate to float on
the stock market, although Ritter said Zalando was focusing for
now on improving performance in core markets.
"It is not in the pipeline but it is an option for the
future that we want the company to be prepared for," he said.
Kinnevik, which reported its own nine-month results on
Wednesday, put a book value of 11.249 billion Swedish crowns
($1.8 billion) on its 36 percent stake in Zalando, valuing the
whole company at 3.56 billion euros ($4.9 billion).
Zalando said earlier this month that the Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan (OTPP) had bought a 2 percent stake in the firm,
while Danish fashion magnate Anders Holch Povslen took a 10
percent stake in August.
Ritter said Zalando had plenty of interest from other
investors, but declined to comment on a report in Germany's Der
Spiegel magazine this week that a big U.S. pension fund was
poised to take a 2 percent stake.
Mintel analyst John Mercer predicts Zalando could overtake
Amazon in the clothing and footwear category in Europe
in 2013, benefiting from its larger number of dedicated national
websites compared with Amazon and ASOS.
"We think Amazon and ASOS need to ramp up their coverage in
terms of dedicated national websites in Europe," Mercer said.