* Sees full-year revenue growth of 28-31 pct

* Still expects full-year EBIT margin of 4.5 pct

* Fraud cuts into H1 earnings

* Shares soar as much as 10 pct (Adds details on fraud, analyst comment, share price)

By Kirsti Knolle

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Zalando, Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer, lifted its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday after sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, helped by a growing number of customers and an increased appetite for exclusive brands.

The Berlin-based company, which ships clothes, shoes and accessories to more than 16 million customers, now expects revenue to grow 28-31 percent in 2015 from 2.21 billion euros ($2.46 billion) last year, having previously given guidance for a 20-25 percent increase.

Zalando, the exclusive retailer for U.S. apparel retailer Gap and the British Topshop brand in Germany, affirmed its full-year target for an adjusted operating margin of 4.5 percent after a series of fraudulent activities by bogus customers weighed on second-quarter profitability.

The fraud cut into Zalando's operating margin by 2 percentage points during the first half to 3.7 percent, it said.

As a result, it took an 18.5 million euro ($20.6 million) writedown on trade receivables in the second quarter, reflecting bogus customers ordering goods in high volumes for delivery to fake addresses to be payable at a later date via invoice.

After spotting the problem, it revised its credit scoring system and stepped up fraud monitoring.

"This issue is fixed now," board member Rubin Ritter said in a conference call.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) decreased to 30.2 million euros ($33.66 million) in the April-June period, down from 35.1 million euros last year. Second-quarter revenue grew 34.1 percent to 733 million euros.

Zalando said the use of mobile devices grew 40 percent in the second quarter; 57 percent of more than 400 million site visits were from tablets or mobile phones.

The world's No. 6 in apparel and footwear internet retailing, which ships to 15 countries, plans to expand its logistics power by building a third hub in Germany and by opening up a warehouse in Italy to speed up delivery to customers in southern Europe.

"Zalando's business model allows for a geographically balanced sales exposure limiting the risk of external effects like changing consumer patterns and adverse weather effects, while at the same time keeping inventory levels low," Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Christian Schwenkenbrecher, who has a Buy rating on the stock, wrote in a note to clients.

Zalando shares, which listed at 21.50 euros in October last year, soared as much 10.3 percent, and were up 7.3 percent at 32.94 euros at 1040 GMT.

($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Evans)