* Q3 sales up 24 pct vs Q2 rise of 25 pct

* On track for slightly positive group EBIT for full year

* German-speaking markets lead shift to profitability

* Sales growth faster in newer markets

* Shares indicated up (Adds details, background)

BERLIN, Nov 26 Europe's largest online fashion retailer Zalando, whose shares have sagged since listing last month, said it was on track to make its first full-year profit after reporting sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter.

The Berlin-based firm said sales rose 24 percent to 501 million euros ($624.80 million) in the last three months, when many fashion companies were hit by unseasonably mild weather, down from 25 percent in the second quarter.

Zalando said it was on track to record slightly positive group earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) for the full year, more upbeat than its previous forecast, as well as sales growth of 20-25 percent.

It reported an adjusted quarterly EBIT margin of 0.8 percent, compared with a negative 12.4 percent a year ago, but slightly down from 1.2 percent in the first half.

"Zalando's revenue growth continued to outpace the overall online fashion industry, which faced a difficult start to the fall/winter season due to unseasonably mild weather," management board member Rubin Ritter said in a statement.

The retailer, which makes 60 percent of its sales in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, said the German-speaking region led the group's improved profitability, while it grew faster in newer markets elsewhere, with sales up 39.9 percent.

Zalando's shares, which listed in Frankfurt last month, have sagged below their issue price of 21.50 euros, but recovered somewhat this week after the company announced a deal with Gap Inc to sell its core brand from next May. They were indicated up 3.3 percent at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Zalando, which began selling shoes in 2008, now ships 1,500 brands to customers in 15 countries, gaining widespread visibility with its "scream for joy" slogan and ads showing delighted customers tearing open Zalando packages. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Louise Heavens)