FRANKFURT Aug 22 German venture capital firm Rocket Internet and Zalando, Europe's biggest fashion retailer, are each on the brink of announcing plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange, several sources with knowledge of the plans said.

Both firms want to announce plans for initial public offerings (IPO) in the first half of September, meaning that the two biggest Internet listings in Germany for more than a decade could take place concurrently, financial sources told Reuters.

"If they really run in parallel, that would be very unfortunate," said a banker involved in the plans.

Zalando, which is holding an investor presentation on its business next Thursday, is expected to seek to raise around 900 million euros ($1.2 billion), while Rocket Internet is aiming for 800 million, the sources said.

The companies declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson and Eric Auchard, Writing by Jonathan Gould, Editing by Edward Taylor)