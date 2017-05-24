STOCKHOLM May 24 Zalando, Europe's
biggest pure online fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it would
open its new Nordic distribution hub in Brunna, near Stockholm,
with the aim to speed up delivery across the Nordic region.
* co-CEO Rubin Ritter told Reuters company will invest 20-30
million euros ($55.87 million) in the new facility together with
its partner, developer NREP Logicenters.
* Says hopes for 200-300 staff over time in the new
factility, which will be operated by a local logistics partner.
* Says expects to open the facility later this year, and
fully ramp it up in the course of 2018.
* Zalando announced the plan for the new Nordic distribution
hub in January, saying then it expected to invest a 2-digit
million euro amount
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)