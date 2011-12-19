LONDON Dec 19 Dutch primary aluminium
producer ZALCO filed for bankruptcy last week, shut its plant
due to lack of funds on Friday and is now looking for a buyer to
restart the plant, which had 500 employees, an official receiver
told Reuters.
"The company filed for bankruptcy last Tuesday, and on
Friday we decided to shut down the plant due to lack of funds;
we couldn't pay the energy bills," Ernst Butterman, one of the
two official receivers, told Reuters in a phone interview on
Monday.
"We decided to have a controlled shutdown of the plant while
looking for a buyer."
The receivers are now hoping to find a buyer for the plant,
which is based in Vlissingen, the Netherlands. It had produced
about 230,000 tonnes of aluminium extrusion billets and rolling
slabs.
ZALCO is owned by Geneva-based private industrial group
Klesch.
