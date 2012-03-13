March 13 Zale Corp said on Tuesday
that it had hired a general manager to oversee its kiosk
business, which consists primarily of the Piercing Pagoda
mall-based chain.
Jamie Singleton will start on March 27 as senior vice
president and general manager of Piercing Pagoda, which last
fiscal year accounted for 14 percent of Zale's sales. She will
report to Chief Executive Officer Theo Killion.
Singleton previously was an executive of CPI Corp.
Zale's kiosk revenue fell 2.6 percent to $77.5 million in
its most recent quarter.
Piercing Pagoda, which sells inexpensive jewelry and offers
ear-piercing, had 666 locations as of July 31, compared with 684
two years earlier. Zale also owns the Zales chain, among others.