* Quarterly loss less than analysts had forecast
* Same-store sales climb 5.8 percent
* Shares up 9 percent after hours
Nov 21 Jewelry retailer Zale Corp ZLC.N
reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday as same-store sales
improved.
KEY POINTS
Q1 2011 Q1 2010
Revenue $351 mln $327 mln
Net loss $32 mln $98 mln
Loss per share 99 cents $3.05
* The loss of 99 cents per share from continuing operations
compared with the average analyst forecast of a loss of $1.42
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Same-store sales rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier in
the fiscal first quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a decline
of 1.1 percent in the same quarter of 2010.
MARKET REACTION
Zale shares were up 9 percent at $3.90 in after-hours
trading.
BACKGROUND
* In late 2009, Zale faced a serious liquidity problem and
lost shoppers to rival Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N)
* Earlier this year, Zale said it would pass a portion of
higher diamond, gold and silver costs, that have pressured
margins, on to customers.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Ted Kerr)