Aug 28 Zale Corp posted
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter comparable sales on
Wednesday, led by big gains at its flagship chain, and reported
its first profitable fiscal year since the financial crisis in
2008.
Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year,
rose 5.6 percent overall, including an 8.1 percent increase at
its Zales stores, its biggest business by far. Analysts
expected a gain of 4 percent for the whole company, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall revenue rose 2.5 percent to $417.1 million.
Zale's net loss narrowed to $8 million, or 25 cents per
share, for the quarter ended July 31, from $19.7 million, or 61
cents per share, a year earlier. But Zale was still able to post
a full-year profit.