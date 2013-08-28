(Adds details from conference call, stock price, background)
By Phil Wahba
Aug 28 Zale Corp posted
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter comparable sales on
Wednesday, led by big gains at its flagship chain, and reported
its first profitable fiscal year since the financial crisis in
2008.
Shares soared as much as 23.7 percent to $11.08, reaching
their highest since November 2008, when the financial crisis
decimated sales of mid-priced jewelry. The stock has nearly
tripled since April.
For the new fiscal year, the company expects more revenue
gains despite the expected closing of about 50 more stores as it
continues to pare unprofitable locations. Zale has about 1,076
jewelry stores and operates Zales and Gordon's Jewelers among
other chains.
Zale, which three years suffered a liquidity crunch after
sales collapsed, said same-store sales, or sales at stores open
at least a year, rose 5.6 percent overall. Sales increased 8.1
percent at its Zales stores, its biggest business by far.
Analysts expected a gain of 4 percent for the whole company,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That comes on top of an 8.3 percent companywide same-store
sales increase in the year-earlier quarter.
Overall revenue rose 2.5 percent to $417.1 million in the
quarter.
The company's turnaround began in 2010, when Zale got a $150
million lifeline from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital,
and sales began improving.
Since then, Zale's business has gotten a lift from adding
exclusive lines that offer higher margins. In 2012, Zale
introduced Vera Wang Love, and this year it will expand its
Celebration Fire collection to 600 stores from 220.
"This is an area for enormous growth in both margin and
sales," Chief Executive Theo Killion told analysts on a
conference call.
Last month, it signed a deal for branded credit cards with
Alliance Data Systems Corp that Zale said will offer it
better terms than one with Citi. The program will begin no later
than October 2015.
Zale has also been paying down debt, helping to lower
interest expenses. Long-term debt fell to $410.1 million in the
quarter from $452.9 million a year earlier.
The quarterly net loss narrowed to $8 million, or 25 cents
per share, for the quarter ended July 31, from $19.7 million, or
61 cents per share, a year earlier. But Zale was still able to
post a full-year profit.
In Canada, where Zale operates Peoples Jewellers and Mappins
Jewellers, same-store sales rose 3.3 percent.
The stock was up $1.79, or 20 percent, to $10.75 in
mid-morning trade.
Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York
Benkoe)