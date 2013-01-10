Jan 10 Zale Corp said same-store sales rose 2.3 percent during the holiday season, continuing a trend of improving sales at the jeweler, which caters to middle-class customers.

Zales operates Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet and Gordon's Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers Ltd, whose Kay Jewelers is Zale's most direct competitor, said on Tuesday U.S. comparable sales rose 4.7 percent during the season.

Zale's same-store sales in Canada, where it operates Peoples Jewellers, rose 2.7 percent.