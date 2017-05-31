HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group
Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses,
said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190
million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and
increase its general working capital.
Zall will issue 357.1 million new shares, equivalent to 3.2
percent of its enlarged share capital, to OBOR Global Innovation
Fund SPC at HK$4.2 apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong
bourse on Wednesday.
The issue price represents a 10.3 percent discount to the
stock's previous close.
($1 = 7.7925 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)