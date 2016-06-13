(Corrects currency conversion, paragraph 1)

LUSAKA, June 13 Food processing company Zambeef Products Plc reported a 101.7 million Zambian kwacha ($9.46 million) mid-year net profit on Monday.

"This has been the highest recorded profit after tax for an interim result in the history of Zambeef," the company said in a statement.

Operating profit for the six months to March 31 jumped to 155.3 million kwacha from 51.4 million while group revenue rose to 1.122 billion kwacha from 660 million, it said.

Zambeef attributed the improved performance to its growing cold chain division coupled with strict cost control and expansion of its retail network.

($1 = 10.7500 Zambian kwachas)