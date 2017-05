LUSAKA, March 1 Barclays Bank Zambia has appointed Mizinga Melu as its new Managing Director from April 1, it said on Wednesday.

Melu, who was Barclays Regional Management Chief Executive, takes over from Saviour Chibiya who will now oversee three banks in the Barclays Africa Group in the Seychelles, Tanzania and Uganda, the lender said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)