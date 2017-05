LUSAKA Dec 22 Zambia was plunged into a blackout on Tuesday affecting almost the whole of the country, the state power utility Zesco Ltd said.

"Almost the whole country except for Southern and Western province has experienced a power failure but we are yet to establish what has caused it," Zesco spokeswoman Bessie Banda told Reuters.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Ed Stoddard and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)