BRIEF-Frasers Commercial Trust prices S$80 mln floating rate notes due 2022
* Pricing of S$80 million floating rate notes due 2022 under s$1 billion multicurrency mtn programme
LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia will begin a series of meetings with fixed-income investors in the US and the UK on March 27 ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated B+/B by S&P and Fitch, has hired Barclays and Deutsche Bank to manage the potential offering. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Pricing of S$80 million floating rate notes due 2022 under s$1 billion multicurrency mtn programme
April 24 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd